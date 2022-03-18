BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Trial is on hold for a Bloomington mother arrested for concealing the death of her seven-month-old infant daughter, Zaraz V. Walker.

However, that could change within the next year or so, according to Psychiatrist Dr. Terry Killian, who deemed Kimberlee Burton currently unfit to stand trial. That ruling came as a result of a fitness exam ordered for Burton prior to Friday’s hearing.

Burton was previously arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation of Walker’s disappearance. Court records show she told several family members Walker died after falling asleep between her legs, and that she buried Walker in a cemetery near the home.

Walker’s remains are still missing following a multi-agency search of the area.

A photo of Zaraz V. Walker

Burton is being referred to the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment. A 90-day review is scheduled for June 24 at 11 a.m.