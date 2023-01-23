CHICAGO — A body is missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford.

Rockford police posted on Twitter that the van fled immediately from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, located in the 100 block of South 5th Street.

The van, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town & County, was recovered in Chicago Sunday evening in the 1400 block of East 87th Street, however the body was not inside the van.

Rockford police said they are working with law enforcement partners to continue the search.

The deceased man had a maroon velvet cover on him when he was taken and was in a white body bag, according to police.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 815-966-2900 or at cpdtip.com.