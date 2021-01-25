Body recovered after ATV drove into Ohio River near Cave-in-Rock

HARDIN CO, Ill (WEHT) Rescue crews have recovered the body of a man witnesses say drove his ATV into the Ohio River Saturday night. Ferry service was halted around 9 p.m. due to the incident.

According to a press release, the ferry crew was loading on the Kentucky side when they witnessed the ATV traveling at a high speed down the ramp and into the river on the Illinois side. Witnesses said they thought two people were on the ATV when it went into the river, but officials confirmed only one person had been on the ATV.

The body was found 30 feet from the Cave-in-Rock ferry dock around 11:40 p.m. Saturday according to the Hardin County Emergency Management Agency.

Hardin EMA says the body was near the spot where the ATV was recovered. No names have been released, pending notification of family.

