HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced legislation to expand access to certain trails in Shawnee National Forest for recreational ATVs, e-bikes, and off-road vehicles.

“I am fighting to protect Southern Illinoisans’ right to access and enjoy one of our greatest natural treasures,” said Bost. “Most other national forests already allow motorized off-road vehicles on their trails, and the Shawnee should be no different. However, we’ll take special care to ensure the trails are properly protected and maintained, and that riders enjoy the privilege responsibly. This will open the Shawnee to a whole new segment of visitors, including those with limited physical mobility. I am proud to represent the congressional district that includes Shawnee National Forest and all the local residents who cherish utilizing its many trails.”

Officials say the Shawnee TRAILS Act would designate at least 20 percent of the total number of trails in the forest for responsible recreational riding.