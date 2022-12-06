The four occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.

ELMHURST, Ill — An 18-year-old man is charged after the vehicle he was test driving veered off the road and slammed into an Elmhurst home on Monday, according to police.

Police said the driver, Vladyslav Vityk, faces charges of Reckless Driving, Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Improper Lane Use, and Driving Too Fast for Conditions. Vityk was transported to the Elmhurst Police Department, processed, and then released on bond.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Junior Terrance. Upon arrival, officers learned a white 2012 BMW X6 M was driving at an excessive speed, lost control, and crossed into a residential yard before striking the front facing garage of a home.

Two adult passengers were transported to Edward-Elmhurst Hospital with minor injuries. The BMW driver was not injured.

The home was occupied at the time of the crash but none of the residents were injured.

An investigation determined the vehicle was being operated by an employee of WIN Auto Plaza, located at 704 West Lake Street, at the time of the collision. The employee was driving the vehicle on a test drive for the two passengers.

The crash scene was investigated by evidence technicians and the damaged vehicle impounded.