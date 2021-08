CARBONDALE, Ill (WEHT) – Carbondale Police are actively investigating a homicide that happened at a party over the weekend.

Police say that 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson of Chicago was shot and killed in the 500 block of West Cherry Street on August 22. Police say that three others were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is currently active and ongoing, and they say the investigation indicates there were multiple active shooters.