SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – With more than two dozen rabid bats found in Illinois so far this year, public health officials are warning people to keep an eye out for bats and other infected animals.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says bats are the most common source of a potential rabies infection in Illinois, and exposures from bats are most likely during the summer months, especially July and August.

According to Illinois DPH, 27 bats have tested positive for rabies across 14 counties this year, many in northern parts of the state or in the Chicagoland. Experts say generally less than 1% of bats randomly sampled test positive for rabies.

However, the CDC reports rabies is a potentially fatal disease when contracted by humans.

“Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “It is important that Illinois residents know how to prevent rabies exposure to protect themselves and their loved ones. Rabies can be prevented in a number of ways including vaccinating pets, being cautious around wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after a potential exposure. If exposed, please seek medical attention immediately.”

Health officials remind people to avoid direct contact with or handling all wildlife or any animal that is behaving strangely and make sure your pets are properly vaccinated against rabies.

If you discover a bat in your home, you should avoid killing or releasing it. Instead, immediately consult with your local animal control or your local health department to determine appropriate next steps.

Illinois DPH says rabies could also be found in raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes and other wild animals.