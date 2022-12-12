SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A federal grand jury indicted a central Illinois man last week for allegedly making, receiving, and possessing child pornography. And now, federal investigators are seeking to identify the man’s potential victims.

The defendant, 43-year-old Trent Lilly of Shelby County, was arrested on Nov. 15 in Chicago after returning from a trip to Thailand.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said Lilly has been detained ever since, and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the indictment, Lilly created a video of child pornography between 2010 and 2019, received illicit material between 2002 and 2022, and possessed child porn on or before October 2022.

Lilly’s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 7, 2023.

The FBI’s Springfield Field Office is working in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to locate anyone who may have been sexually exploited by Lilly.

Shelby County is located approximately 100 miles northeast of St. Louis. Although Lilly lived in central Illinois, he may have traveled to other locations in the state to commit his crimes.

People can submit tips or information online at www.FBI.gov/TrentLilly or by contacting the FBI Springfield Office at 217-522-9675 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.