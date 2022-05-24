BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WEHT) — Rev your engines, because The Illinois Flatland British Car Club is bringing its 31st annual Champagne British Car Festival to Bloomington!

The Champagne British Car Festival is an annual charitable event that is open to all British cars and motorcycles. This year, organizers say they’re anticipating a record-setting number of cars and bikes to be on display.

“The festival is a rare opportunity to view more than 125 classic British cars representing more than 60 years of British motoring history,” said a spokesperson. “Visitors can expect to see great British cars of yesteryear including MG, Morgan, Mini, Austin-Healy, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Triumph and more.”

Admission is free, but officials say donations are encouraged and benefit the David Davis Mansion Foundation. The non-profit organization supports education, preservation and acquisition programs for the site.

The festival is being held at the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site in Bloomington on Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can register for the event here.