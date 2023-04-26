HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Illinois drivers may need an appointment to renew their license in the future.

More facilities managed by the Secretary of State’s Office are switching to appointment only for some services. Drivers will need an appointment to renew a license and an ID card for driving exams. There will still be walk in services to renew license plate stickers or for any other vehicle-related transactions.

“The the beauty of appointments is it decreases a foot traffic at our DMVs allows people to come in and out, not only does it help those folks who want to come into our facility, it actually helps our employees, our employees, because they know, some toes coming at, you know, 130 on Tuesday, they’re prepared for this individual,” said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Should someone come in without an appointment, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office says facilities will make sure people get the assistance they need.