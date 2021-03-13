Chicago food truck owner admits to selling guns from eatery

CHICAGO (AP) — The owner of a Chicago food truck has admitted to illegally selling guns from his mobile eatery along with sandwiches piled high with salami, roast beef and turkey.

Terry Ferguson pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to narcotics and gun-trafficking charges that included the 2015 sale of two dozen guns from the back of his food truck “Chicago’s Finest Deli on Wheels.”

The gun transaction was captured on video by an undercover agent for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The guns were allegedly stolen by a Ferguson associate from a Chicago home. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly set the sentencing of the 56-year-old Ferguson for June 8.