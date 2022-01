FILE – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference at City Hall, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, that she has “cold-like symptoms” but otherwise feels fine. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said Tuesday that she has “cold-like symptoms” but otherwise feels fine.

She credited being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. Lightfoot said she will continue to work from home and encouraged everyone to be vaccinated. The former federal prosecutor is the first Black woman to be elected Chicago’s mayor.