Chicago warns ballparks may close if virus numbers climb

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials are warning that if the number of COVID-19 cases keep climbing that they’ll stop letting baseball fans into Wrigley Field and across town at Guaranteed Rate Field as well as bars and restaurants.

The warning was included in a news release issued a day before Thursday’s opening day at Wrigley Field by the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Both ballparks will be able to allow up to 25% of their capacity when they open up to fans for the first time since 2019.

For Wrigley Field, that means a maximum of a little more than 10,000 fans in the stands. Many more are expected to watch the game from nearby bars and restaurants.