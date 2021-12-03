Suspect in shooting of Clay County deputy now in custody

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have confirmed a 17-year veteran officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department was shot Friday morning in Clay County south of Clay City, Ind., and that a suspect is in custody.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Nov. 3 near the New Brunswick Bridge south of Clay City, Ind. where Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were serving a felony warrant to a man who had been hiding in a tent in the area.

The deputy, who’s name has not been released, was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the lower leg, Ames said. He has been reunited with his wife.

ISP has arrested one man, Joe Hoffman, 42, Jasonville, Ind., for his involvement in the incident. Hoffman, according to Ames, has felony warrant charges out of Vigo County for auto theft, unlawful syringe possession, theft, escape and resisting law enforcement.

Joe Hoffman, 42, of Jasonville, Ind., in a mugshot from Vigo County Jail

As of 2:50 p.m., Hoffman was being medically evaluated before being taken in to jail. It is not known if he will face charges for the incident today.

ISP had an Emergency Rescue Team and helicopter on scene, Ames said, and the Terre Haute Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department and SWAT all responded as well.

Law enforcement officials on the scene of a shooting incident Dec. 3, 2021 in Clay County, Ind. south of Clay City.

According to a representative with Clay Community Schools, Clay City Junior Senior High School and Elementary School were on lockdown following the incident but went about dismissals as scheduled. Shakamak Elementary-Middle-High School was also under lockdown but did dismissal normally at the end of the school day, Superintendent Jeff Gambill said.