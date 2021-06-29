College athletes in Illinois could soon be compensated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be at the University of Illinois State Farm Center Tuesday where he is expected to sign legislation allowing student athletes to be compensated.

Illinois would be joining a growing number of states in favor of allowing college athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness.

Ohio became the 18th state Monday to approve such legislation. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order that would prevent universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance.