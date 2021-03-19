Common App for all Illinois public universities now available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Starting this fall, all 12 of Illinois’ public universities will begin using Common App for admissions. This will make it easier for interested students to apply to several universities at once.

Three public universities already use the Common App, and the remaining public universities will be available by August. Illinois will be one of only two states in the nation to have all of its public universities join the one-stop-shop national application portal.

Students interested in learning more about the Common Application can go to the Common App website.

Illinois colleges and universities currently available on the App can be found below:

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)