Common App for all Illinois public universities now available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Starting this fall, all 12 of Illinois’ public universities will begin using Common App for admissions. This will make it easier for interested students to apply to several universities at once.
Three public universities already use the Common App, and the remaining public universities will be available by August. Illinois will be one of only two states in the nation to have all of its public universities join the one-stop-shop national application portal.
Students interested in learning more about the Common Application can go to the Common App website.
Illinois colleges and universities currently available on the App can be found below:
- American Academy of Art College
- Augustana College
- Benedictine University
- Bradley University
- Chicago State University
- Columbia College Chicago
- Concordia University Chicago
- DePaul University
- Dominican University
- Eureka College
- Flashpoint Chicago
- Illinois College
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- Illinois Wesleyan University
- Knox College
- Lake Forest College
- Lewis University
- Loyola University Chicago
- McKendree University
- Methodist College of Unity Point Health
- Millikin University
- Monmouth College
- North Central College
- North Park University
- Northern Illinois University
- Northwestern University
- Principia College
- Quincy University
- Saint Xavier University
- School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Trinity Christian College
- University of Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of St. Francis
- Wheaton College
(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)