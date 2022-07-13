ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced $60 million in grant opportunities for Illinois Early Childhood Education providers through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program.

“Positively transforming spaces where our children receive instruction can improve long-term educational outcomes, while better protecting their physical, developmental, and emotional wellbeing,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “This critical funding will also allow early childhood providers serving low-income families to expand their capacity and meet the needs of more of Illinois’ youngest learners.”

The press release says the initial grant installment delivers $60 million to qualifying public school districts and nonprofit early childhood facilities providing educational, health, social, or child development services to children aged zero to five years old and their families. The press release says centers seeking to increase their capacity to provide care or educational opportunities for children in underserved communities are eligible for up to $10 million under the Early Childhood Construction Grant. The press release says a three to ten percent match is required, and Rebuild Illinois will provide a total of $100 million in state funding for early childhood education provider grants.

“The Capital Development Board is eager to partner with the Illinois State Board of Education to assist early childhood centers with the renovation and expansion of their facilities,” said Jim Underwood, Capital Development Board Executive Director. “These transformative improvements will create an elevated learning experience for countless children in Illinois.”

Applications for the Early Childhood Construction Grant will be accepted through October 10. For more information please visit this website.