Court rules in Madigan’s favor in dirty tricks allegation

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in a case involving former Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan that it doesn’t have the authority to penalize a politician for a “shady strategy that voters tolerate.”

Jason Gonzales contended in a lawsuit that Madigan planted sham candidates on the ballot to ensure he would defeat Gonzales’ challenge in the 2016 Democratic primary. Madigan received 65% of the vote despite Gonzales’ allegation.

In a written opinion, Judge Frank Easterbrook said Gonzales suspected trickery by Madigan from the start and made it known, and the electorate voted for Madigan anyhow.

Madigan has denied he had anything to do with putting the additional candidates on the 2016 ballot.