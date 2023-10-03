HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is dead after a crash in Franklin County.

According to officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a vehicle that they say overturned several times before hitting a tree.

The driver was identified as Michael Ford, 55, of Evansville. Officials say he sustained significant injuries and was transported by AMR to Herrin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence at the scene indicated Ford was traveling north on State Highway 148 before the crash.