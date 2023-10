OLNEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who died of a possible medical emergency was found in the dumpster of a Rural King store in Illinois.

According to Olney Police, officers were called to the Rural King store at 10:26 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arriving, police reportedly found a deceased male.

Police did not release the identity of the deceased but said they believe he could have passed from a possible medical emergency.