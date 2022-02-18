SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Free at-home COVID-19 tests has caused demand at the Illinois state community-based testing sites (CBTS) to drop. The state testing locations will now be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning this weekend. Locations previously open on Sundays will be closed this Sunday.

The hours of operation at the locations will remain the same and can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website COVID-19 testing page. There has been an 87% drop in testing across the 10 state CBTS locations from the first of the year until now. Most locations are averaging fewer than 500 tests a week.

IDPH reported 20,896 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois. 417 deaths has been reported since February 11, 2022.

IDPH is reporting a total of 3,013,709 cases in 102 counties in Illinois that include 32,299 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Laboratories have reported 884,390 tests for a total of 53,621,982 since February 11, 2022. 1,590 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Feb. 17. 303 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 11-17, 2022 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 11- 17, 2022 is 3.1%.

A total of 20,971,401 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Feb.17. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,003 doses.

140,021 doses were reported administered in Illinois since February 11, 2022. Almost 76% of Illinois’ total population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 67% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 48% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government can be ordered by going to covidtests.gov. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html. All data are provisional and will change.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. COVID-19 vaccination location can be found near you by going to www.vaccines.gov.

