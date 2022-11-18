ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Firearm deer season started November 18, and that means there are more chances for people to donate food to the hungry.

Illinois DNR’s website says hunters are encouraged to donate their entire deer harvest to food banks and charities. Participating meat processors will grind the venison into two-pound packages of burger.

Hunters must meet the following guidelines:

Hunters must properly field dress the deer before delivering to the meat processor. Any questionable deer will not be accepted by the processor.

Road kill deer may not be donated based on the inability to determine time of death of the animal.

Your tax-deductible donation to assist with the cost of the processing can be made by noting on your check, “Hunters Feeding Illinois” in the memo section, payable to the Illinois Conservation Foundation. The address is: One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271

In terms of the closest deer processors in our viewing area involved in this program, they are:

Clay County Blair’s Slaughtering & Processing – 618-665-3424 2472 Vandalia Rd Louisville, IL 62858 Mike’s Market – 618-665-3151 133 N Church Louisville, IL 62858

Effingham County Teutopolis Locker Service – 217-857-3319 1312 N Walnut St Teutopolis, IL 62467

Franklin County Miles Brothers – 618-937-4115 1000 S Jefferson St W. Frankfort, IL 62896

Jefferson County John’s Venison Processing – 618-732-8570 22972 E. Rush Rd Blueford, IL 62814

Shelby and Christian County Moweaqua Packing – 217-768-4714 601 N Main St Moweaqua, IL 62550

Union County Opengate Custom Meats – 618-833-5042 70 Body’s Buthering Ln Anna, IL 62906



The DNR welcomes involvement in the Hunters Feeding Illinois program. For more information, you can either call 224-457-3744, email Jeramie.Strickland@illinois.gov or write to: