ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Firearm deer season started November 18, and that means there are more chances for people to donate food to the hungry.
Illinois DNR’s website says hunters are encouraged to donate their entire deer harvest to food banks and charities. Participating meat processors will grind the venison into two-pound packages of burger.
Hunters must meet the following guidelines:
- Hunters must properly field dress the deer before delivering to the meat processor. Any questionable deer will not be accepted by the processor.
- Road kill deer may not be donated based on the inability to determine time of death of the animal.
- Your tax-deductible donation to assist with the cost of the processing can be made by noting on your check, “Hunters Feeding Illinois” in the memo section, payable to the Illinois Conservation Foundation. The address is: One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271
In terms of the closest deer processors in our viewing area involved in this program, they are:
- Clay County
- Blair’s Slaughtering & Processing – 618-665-3424
- 2472 Vandalia Rd Louisville, IL 62858
- Mike’s Market – 618-665-3151
- 133 N Church Louisville, IL 62858
- Effingham County
- Teutopolis Locker Service – 217-857-3319
- 1312 N Walnut St Teutopolis, IL 62467
- Franklin County
- Miles Brothers – 618-937-4115
- 1000 S Jefferson St W. Frankfort, IL 62896
- Jefferson County
- John’s Venison Processing – 618-732-8570
- 22972 E. Rush Rd Blueford, IL 62814
- Shelby and Christian County
- Moweaqua Packing – 217-768-4714
- 601 N Main St Moweaqua, IL 62550
- Union County
- Opengate Custom Meats – 618-833-5042
- 70 Body’s Buthering Ln Anna, IL 62906
The DNR welcomes involvement in the Hunters Feeding Illinois program. For more information, you can either call 224-457-3744, email Jeramie.Strickland@illinois.gov or write to:
Illinois Department of Natural Resources,
Hunters Feeding Illinois,
One Natural Resources Way,
Springfield, IL 62702-1271.