ELGIN, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police (ISP) say an incident Friday night led to the 11th Scott’s Law violation involving one of their squad cars already this year. In the state of Illinois, it’s required by law to move over when coming across stopped vehicles using warning lights.

Police say an ISP Sergeant had pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 55 northbound at Lemont Road in DuPage County around 8:42 p.m. According to a police report, the sergeant was sitting in their car with emergency lights on when their rear passenger side was struck.

Law enforcement officials tell us a Dodge Ram driven by 34-year-old Porfirio Alverez Jr. had hit the sergeant’s squad car. Police say he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations.

“ISP Troopers work hard to protect the motoring public on Illinois roadways. We need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel,” stated Commander Captain Linda Mandat. “Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”

Illinois State Police confirmed neither the sergeant nor Alvarez Jr. were injured during the crash. You can read more about other crashes this year involving ISP troopers here.