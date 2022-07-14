SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) passed a Senate resolution Thursday honoring the seven people killed at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

During the city’s Fourth of July parade, Robert Crimo III allegedly climbed a rooftop and opened fire on a section of the parade to kill seven people and injure 46 others.

The Senate resolution also thanked the first responders, medical professionals, and counselors for serving the Highland Park community with bravery.

“Today’s resolution is a recognition of the lives we lost and the bravery of those who responded to this crisis, and I will honor their memory by continuing to push the Senate forward on gun safety reform.” Durbin said.

Duckworth gave a speech on the Senate floor, advocating for a nationwide assault weapon ban to prevent the “disease of gun violence”.

According to the CDC, guns were the number one cause of death for children in 2020. It was the first year more children died from firearms than car crashes.

“Every gun death is a tragedy that can and should be prevented,” she said. “This is a uniquely American disease and it requires a national solution.”

She also criticized her Republican colleagues for taking donations from gun rights groups, including the National Rifle Association.

“Explain how that campaign contribution is worth this endless cycle of blood and death,” Duckworth said. “ Explain how your gun lobby-fattened campaign funds are worth another parent having to bury their first grader in their favorite pair of Converse sneakers.” A nationwide assault rifle ban was in effect from 1994 to 2004. According to NYU Langone Health, fatalities from mass shootings went down 70% during the assault weapon ban.