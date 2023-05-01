MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police have reported that all southbound and northbound lanes on Interstate 55 are closed due to dozens of car crash with injuries south of Springfield.

Police said that Troopers from Troop 6 and 8 responded to multiple crashes on I-55 near milepost 78 just after 11:00 a.m. ISP is reporting blackout conditions due to wind blowing dirt in the area.

According to Farmersville Waggoner Ambulance Service, a large number of vehicles were on fire and produced heavy smoke. ISP confirmed 2 commercial vehicles were on fire but were extinguished.

More than 30 people have been transported to hospitals in Litchfield and Springfield. State police officials also said there were multiple fatalities.

Officials said that I-55 is currently shut down in both directions from milepost 52 near Farmersville, to milepost 80 near Divernon. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.

According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, hazmat workers have been dispatched to the scene.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route. To reunify family members involved in the crash, Divernon City Hall and the Auburn Travel Center are being used as reunification points.

ISP said the investigation is in its early stages.

Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) said her team is monitoring the devastating crash.

“I’m heartbroken by the devastating reports of fatalities in the crash on I-55 today,” she wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of these individuals and everyone who has been hospitalized with injuries.”

Law enforcement expect the earliest the road will re-open is Tuesday afternoon.