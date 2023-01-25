HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An emergency hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning for a second lawsuit against House Bill 5471.

The lawsuit calls the ban unconstitutional and an attack on citizens’ right to bear arms. Tom DeVore, the former Republican candidate for state attorney general, is the plaintiff in the case, and he is joined by former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. Last week, a judge in Effingham County granted a temporary restraining order blocking the law.

The NRA filed a suit on Tuesday calling the new law a violation of constitutional rights.