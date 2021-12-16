Employment numbers up, unemployment slightly down for Illinois in November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) reported that statewide unemployment dropped 0.3 percent in November, bringing the state unemployment rate down to 5.7. Payroll jobs, meanwhile, increased over 19,000.

The three industries that saw the greatest jobs increase were:

Leisure and Hospitality, which gained over 8,000 jobs

Trade, Transportation and Utilities, which also gained over 8,000 jobs

Construction, which gained nearly 4,000 jobs

“Today’s report reflects the continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES remains dedicated to connecting employers and jobseekers to build a stronger workforce across the state. As we head into the new year, we look forward to providing more ways for businesses and workers to connect through innovative resources such as Get Hired Illinois.”

Compared to the national unemployment rate, Illinois was 1.5 percent higher in November. Compared to a year ago, however, statewide unemployment was 2.4 percentage points lower.

“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois is on the path toward economic recovery and is bringing back jobs in key industries like hospitality, transportation, and construction,” said DCEO Acting Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Our monthly labor reports continue to prove that our investments across Illinois in small businesses, workforce development, and capital development projects are stimulating the economy.”