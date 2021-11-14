End of an era: Last Sears store in Illinois closes

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WGN) — A chapter in the retail history of Illinois comes to an end Sunday.

Sears will close its store at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

It’s the last of the company’s department stores in the state. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Its new parent company says it has plans to re-develop the property.

Born and bred in Chicago, Sears was once the nation’s largest retailer with its iconic catalog that served generations of Americans.

In September, the company announced it would closing all remaining stores.