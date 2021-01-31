Ending cash bail abolishes penalty on poverty, advocates say

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan, 13, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, center, holds up his fist while wearing a black glove after the criminal justice reform bill passed the Illinois House during the lame-duck session for the Illinois House of Representatives held at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An overhaul of Illinois’ approach to public safety and crime and punishment approved in January has won praise from activists pushing reform since the civil unrest after last year’s police-involved deaths of George Floyd and others. But critics call the legislation confusing, contradictory, and a threat to public safety.

Key among the provisions is an end to cash bail, which legislative sponsors say is a tax on the poor who can’t afford bail to get out before trial. Police decertification would be easier and body cameras would be required by all departments.

