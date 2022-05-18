DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair.

“We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could think of no better way to celebrate this milestone than by opening up the box office,” said Du Quoin Fair Manager Josh Gross. “We encourage everyone to come out to the grounds and purchase concert tickets and enjoy a variety of fair-themed foods. Food is available for purchase beginning at 11am with Tipsy Pig and Salty Boar on the grounds.”

This year, the Du Quoin State Fair says they are excited to welcome Cole Swindell, I Love the 90’s, Randy Houser, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, and Jeff Foxworthy to the Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand stage. Officials say an additional headliner will be announced in the coming weeks.

A supporting act has been added to the lineup. Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae will join Jordan Davis on Tuesday, August 30. The life longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr are coming off a number one debut of their album “The Way It Feels”, which includes the Platinum-certified number one country radio hit, “Die From A Broken Heart”.

Ticket sales for all announced shows will be available at the Du Quoin State Fair box office Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. and at ticketmaster.com. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized online ticket broker for the Du Quoin State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.

Friday, August 26: Harness Racing

Saturday, August 27: Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe

Tier 2 – $35 / Tier 1 – $48

Sunday, August 28: I Love the 90’s: Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC

Tier 1 – $25

Monday, August 29: Randy Houser with Murphy 500

Tier 2- $25 / Tier 1- $30

Tuesday, August 30: Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae

Tier 2 – $25 / Tier 1 – $30

Wednesday, August 31: Chase Rice with TBD

Tier 2 – $25 / Tier 1 – $35

Thursday, September 1: TBD

Friday, September 2: Jeff Foxworthy

Tier 2 – $25 / Tier 1 – $30

Saturday, September 3: USAC Races

Sunday, September 4: ARCA Races

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26 – September 5. Admission to the fair is free; parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.