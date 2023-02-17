ILLINOIS (WEHT) – On Friday, Governor J.B. Pritzker submitted an Executive Order to change the official name of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS).

A news release says this change will allow IEMA-OHS to better mobilize and coordinate response efforts during any future disasters and emergencies. Officials say the name change also recognizes the growing scope of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, which plays a critical role in a coordinated statewide response for all local, county, state, and federal agencies.

Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says, “Illinois is fortunate to have professionals that serve our state 24-hours a day with expertise in vital mission areas including preparedness, response, recovery, mitigation, and prevention. To ensure we continue to be well-prepared to address all expanding threats, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security will work collaboratively with our partners.”

The news release says the executive order will include review and discussion by both the Illinois House and Senate, and will go into law 60 days after submission unless affirmatively disapproved by one of those chambers. Officials say the transition would be phased over the next one to two years, and when complete, will provide IEMA-OHS with administrative capabilities to help respond to disasters, threats, or emergencies more effectively.