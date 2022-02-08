SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A central Illinois dentist faces decades in federal prison for allegedly diluting anesthesia for his patients and keeping the drug for himself.

On February 1, a federal grand jury handed down a 20-count indictment against Dr. Phillip Jensen. The doctor was arrested on February 6 and appeared in court that same day.

Jensen, 61, faces eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of acquiring a controlled substance through fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of making false statements related to health care matters.

According to the indictment, Jensen was registered to be in possession of vials of fentanyl that were to be used as anesthesia for his patients’ surgeries. Jensen would pierce the vials ahead of the surgeries, remove half of the drug, and set that aside for his personal use. He’d then refill the vials with another solution, rendering the anesthesia a half-strength dose.

These crimes occurred as early as Dec. 2019 and continued to at least Aug. 17, 2020.

If convicted, Jensen faces up to 20 years in prison on the drug diversion charge, four years for acquiring a controlled substance through fraud, 20 years for tampering, and five years for making a false statement.