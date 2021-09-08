First unofficial Illinois gubernatorial poll has candidates claiming fake news

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – The Illinois governor’s race is barely underway, and one GOP candidate is already crying foul.

The Illinois Republic Party held a “corn” poll at its tent at the state fair, allowing fairgoers the option of putting corn in a jar representing their favorite candidate for governor. Following the event, businessman Gary Rabine was named the winner.

“The results, of course, are not scientific but a win is a win,” Rabine said in a news release.

Not everyone was satisfied with the results, however. Sen. Darren Bailey, who has also declared his candidacy for governor, took to Twitter to call Rabine’s win “FAKE NEWS at its finest.”

Not sure who counted the “corn poll” but the photos we had sent to us from supporters on different days sure had us way ahead…we also had the most supporters at Republican Day. Anyone else trying to claim victory is FAKE NEWS at its finest. #twill pic.twitter.com/GjVoUtI6qp — Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) September 7, 2021

The gubernatorial primaries will be held June 28, 2022. GOP contenders currently include Rabine and Bailey, as well as Cheryl Erickson, Christopher Roper and Paul Schimpf, according to Ballotpedia. So far, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.