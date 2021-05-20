Former prisoner pushes to expand access to prescription medication in jail

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – Christine Finnigan sued the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office after she accused them of denying her prescription pain medication while she was incarcerated.

Finnigan says her health would’ve suffered without the medication, and she feared going through withdrawls in jail. The case also revealed the jail hadn’t provided methadone to a single non-pregnant inmate for more than five years.

Finnigan won her case, but wants to see the same policy applied statewide. She hopes expanding access to prescriptions in jail could help save lives.