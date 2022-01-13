A Gallatin County man dies in a car accident at Saline County

SALINE CO., Ill (WEHT) – According to Illinois State Police (ISP), a Gallatin County man was found dead after going off the side of a road.

ISP says that on January 12 around 8:45 p.m., Larry Grabis, 71, from Equality, was traveling southeast on Illinois 142 in Saline County when he suddenly left the roadway and traveled through a field before striking a row of trees. ISP reports that Grabis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner.

No further information is available at this time.