GOP cries ‘flip-flop’ on Pritzker, wants independent map

Illinois Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, urges Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to live up to his 2018 campaign promise to veto any legislative redistricting map drawn by politicians and instead support the creation of an independent commission to devise a “fair” map, on Thursday, April 28, 2021, in Springfield, Ill. As Democrats who control the General Assembly begin the once-a-decade redrawing, Pritzker said this week that he will veto any map that isn’t fair, but would not repeat his promise to approve only one drawn independent of politics. (John O’Connor/AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Republicans are berating the state’s Democratic governor for backing away from a pledge he made as a candidate to support an independently drawn political-district map.

Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stand by his 2018 pledge to veto a map drawn by politicians. Pritzker this week said he promised to veto an unfair map and would review the work of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly for fairness.

Republican Sen. Jason Barickman of Bloomington is sponsoring legislation to create a commission of independent members chosen by the Supreme Court to take politics out of reapportionment.