Gov. Pritzker and State Fire Marshal announce COVID-19 relief grants for fire departments

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez announced a funding opportunity to address Illinois fire departments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $1 million will be available to assist approximately 80 impacted fire departments that operate in diverse communities througout the state. Eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during 2020.

“Our firefighters are the first line of defense when our communities are in danger. That’s a heroic obligation, and a great responsibility,” said Governor Pritzker. “COVID-19 impacted the ability of dozens of fire departments across the state to raise critical funds that normally help cover essential work materials. I am pleased to announce this $1 million in funding to support the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving others.”

Illinois combination or volunteer fire departments are eligible if they operate within a jurisdiction with a population of 7,500 people or less, have an approved annual budget of $150,000 or less, have an OSFM Fire Department Identification Number and are current with their National Fire Incident Reporting System reports at the time of application.