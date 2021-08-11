Gov. Pritzker announces Back to Business grant program to help small business recovery across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the $250 million Back to Business (B2B) grant program to support the continued recovery of small businesses across Illinois.

The first in a series of economic recovery programs set to launch by the Pritzker administration, B2B will offer small businesses grants that can help offset losses due to COVID-19, bring back workers, and take the steps to rebuild from the fallout of the pandemic.

“Today, in partnership with the General Assembly, I’m taking another step to stimulate economic growth, jobs, and new opportunity for the people of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Further accelerating our economic recovery, we are announcing $250 million in Back to Business grants to help small businesses all across Illinois hire back staff and cover operating costs. Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois’ economy, collectively representing the largest number of jobs in Illinois and the largest job creators. And here in Illinois, they’re also the cornerstone of our recovery.”

While many business types and industries may apply, restaurants and taverns, hotels, and arts businesses and organizations will be given priority status for the grants.



