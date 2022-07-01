ILLINOIS (WEHT) – People from Illinois could soon get rebates for buying an electric vehicle.

“The Illinois EPA is pleased to offer this new rebate program to Illinois residents, further encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles in Illinois and reducing vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases,” said Director Kim. “Emissions from vehicles continue to be one of the largest sources of air pollution in Illinois, particularly in metropolitan areas.”

A press release from Illinois says people can complete an application for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program here . Applications for the first funding round are being accepted starting July 1 and must be postmarked on or before September 30. Illinoisans that buy an all-electric passenger vehicle on or after July 1 are eligible to apply for a rebate. The following rebate amounts are:

As of July 1, a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

As of July 1, 2026, a $2,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

As of July 1, 2028, a $1,500 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

A $1,500 rebate is available for the purchase of an electric motorcycle.

The press release says to be eligible for a rebate, the vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended-range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program. Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

The buyer must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be bought from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The buyer must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

The buyer must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.

Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

Reports say Illinois EPA will prioritize the review of applications from low-income buyers and give rebates accordingly. Low-income is defined as households whose income does not exceed 80 percent of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A webpage has been established for Illinois’ EV Rebate Program here.