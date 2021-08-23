Gov. Pritzker announces investment at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker welcomed back students to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on Monday with a big announcement.

Pritzker says the school will receive $140 million in state funds for campus improvements as part of the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan. The governor says the project will include the complete restoration of the existing Altgeld Hall and the replacement of the Illini Hall with a new facility in its location for the Departments of Mathematics and Statistics.

U of I will also receive an addition $52 million in non-state funding for improvements.