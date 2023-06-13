HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker joined Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton on Tuesday to announce Illinois’ partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the recently signed Fiscal Year 2024 budget allocates $1.6 million to the program. The initiative includes a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age five no matter a family’s income.

“Imagination Libraries are already working their magic at a few dozen locations around the state, and the teamwork of my administration and the Dollywood Foundation will make it possible to bring Dolly to every doorstep,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As a longtime early childhood advocate, I’m incredibly excited for what’s to come. These are some of the most crucial years for learning of a person’s lifetime, and this initiative will connect low-income families to resources their children will need for lifelong success.”

The Dollywood Foundation, which supports the Imagination Library Program, is a nonprofit organization founded by Dolly Parton in 1988. The Imagination Library Program launched in 1995 to distribute books to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee, but was replicated nationally in 2000.

During the event, Pritzker also celebrated the budget’s investments in early childhood education and care, including $250 million in funding for the Smart Start Illinois Plan. The plan includes the following items: