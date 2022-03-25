SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Gov. Pritzker has established the Illinois Cyber Security Commission as of March 25.

A press release from Illinois says that the new Commission will work to protect information by identifying and disrupting cyber-attacks, developing cross sector and community training and exercises for critical infrastructure partners, and establishing regional critical infrastructure cyber response teams.

“As we work to address new and emerging cyber threats, it is vital that state government and our local and private sector partners remain vigilant and prepared,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Guided by our Illinois Homeland Security Advisor Alicia Tate-Nadeau, this commission will address critical aspects of cyber security and foster collaboration across sectors to protect Illinoisans from these attacks.”

“This Commission will help create and expand partnerships to foster continual learning and information sharing to ensure the safety and resiliency of our digital infrastructure,” said Illinois Homeland Security Advisor Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “It is essential to have this Cyber Security Commission in place with our most trusted partners to ensure statewide cyber safety operations for everyone in the State of Illinois.”