Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for counties impacted by tornadoes

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for counties across central and southern Illinois that were impacted by recent storms and tornadoes.

A disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment, and allows the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to procure additional resources to help communities recover from the storms.

“My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Yesterday, I authorized a state disaster proclamation for Madison County, as well as all storm-impacted counties, to facilitate recovery efforts as well as the pursuit of additional federal resources. We are working directly with the White House and FEMA to ensure access to all federal resources for this community. And as local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, we will assist every step of the way.”

In addition to high-speed winds that led to downed trees, power lines, and other damages, six tornadoes were confirmed throughout Illinois. In Madison, the tornado caused the roof of a private business to collapse resulting in six fatalities and multiple injuries.