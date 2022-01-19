Gov. Pritzker gives update on COVID-19 surge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) -- A federal grand jury in Indianapolis has returned an indictment Wednesday involving a Terre Haute man. Shane Meehan, 45, is charged with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

Law enforcement officials say the charges stem from the July 7, 2021 killing of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency.