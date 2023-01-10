ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Illinois hopes to take new steps towards ending gun violence throughout the state. An assault weapon ban was passed by the Illinois House and now waits to be signed on Governor Pritzker’s desk.

While many were optimistic about the amended bill, some lawmakers have spoken out against it and argue that it goes against the Second Amendment.

“I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” said Sen. Darren Bailey. “You’ve got to know that the actions that you’re taking right now are tyrannous.”

Governor Pritzker, who’s expected to sign it into law, showed his confidence with the bill in this statement:

“For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state’s streets. Today, honoring the commitment we made, we passed one of the strongest assault weapons bans in the nation, one I will be proud to sign. No Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings. However, for too long people have lived in fear of being gunned down in schools, while worshipping, at celebrations or in their own front yards. This legislation will stop the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches and make our state a safer place for all. I look forward to signing this bill immediately, so we can stop the sale of these deadly weapons as soon as possible. My deepest thanks to Speaker Welch and Senate President Harmon for championing this historic legislation, and to Representative Morgan for his leadership on this issue.” Gov. Pritzker

It passed in a 68 to 41 vote after the Senate approved the amended bill on Monday.

WGN9 helped contribute to this report.

