Gov. Pritzker recommends keeping masks nearby

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker is encouraging Illinois residents to keep their masks close by, even if they have already been vaccinated.

Gov. Pritzker wore a mask at a news conference on Monday, saying the threat of a new strain of COVID-19 makes it imperative that more people get the shot.

“The virus is very much present, infecting people, hospitalizing some and tragically killing others every day,” said Pritzker. “Israel, which has led the world in vaccinations has reinstated its indoor mask mandate, and other mitigations in light of fully vaccinated adults getting infected with the Delta variant.”

The CDC is not yet calling for people to wear masks if they’ve had the vaccine. Health experts warn the Delta variant will spread the fastest among people who don’t have the shot.