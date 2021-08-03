Gov. Pritzker signs bill reforming Illinois gun laws

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill requiring background checks for all gun sales in the state by 2024.

The new law also provides funding for mental health programs in communities most impacted by gun violence and creates a stolen gun database. The plan will also modernize the firearm owners ID system, which hasn’t been updated since it was created 50 years ago.

Governor Pritzker calls it the most comprehensive reform to the state’s gun laws in years. The law will go into effect at the beginning of next year.