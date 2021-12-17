Gov. Pritzker signs bill repealing Paternal Notification Act of 1995

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 370 on Friday, repealing the Paternal Notification Act, meaning pregnant minors can choose to involve a family member or legal guardian in their decision to have or not have an abortion.

The Paternal Notification Act of 1995 required doctors to notify a pregnant minor’s parent within 48 hours prior to an abortion procedure. Governor Pritzker said this act harmed vulnerable youth, including victims of rape and domestic abuse, by preventing them from accessing all of their healthcare options without fear.

“With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, Illinois is once again establishing itself as a leader in ensuring access to healthcare services,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This repeal was essential, because it was the most vulnerable pregnant minors who were punished by this law: victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes. I thank Representative Anna Moeller, Senator Elgie Sims and the lawmakers and advocates who have fiercely fought to repeal this law and keep vulnerable young people safe. I’m proud that Illinois continues to be a national leader in protecting reproductive rights.”

The signing of HB 370 comes just three days after Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 3401 allowing for the licensure and certification of midwives in the state of Illinois, helping to reduce maternal health issues.

HB 370 is effective January 1, 2024.