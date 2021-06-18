Gov. Pritzker signs bill to expand voting access

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 825 into law on Friday to expand access to the ballot box for voters in Illinois.

The bill increases access to curbside voting, establishes a permanent registry to vote by mail, establishes a central polling location in every Illinois county and sets up polling locations in county jails. The legislation also establishes June 28, 2022 as the new 2022 general primary election date.

The legislation builds on the administration’s previous actions to protect and expand voting rights in Illinois which include extended hours at permanent polling places, expanding the state’s vote by mail program, and making election day a statewide holiday.

