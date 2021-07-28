Gov. Pritzker signs bill repealing law criminalizing spread of HIV

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law on Tuesday that decriminalizes spreading HIV.

The new policy officially repeals a law that was passed in 1986. Eight people were convicted since that law was enacted. The bill also amends the AIDS Confidentiality Act so that the disclosure of HIV-related information would no longer be able to be released.

“The criminalization of HIV has harmed communities in our home state for decades. It has done nothing other than spread fear and stigma, and it discouraged people from getting tested or knowing their status,” said the Illinois HIV Action Alliance. “This legislation was passed to bring an end to these harms and modernize how we approach this public health issue.”

The governor also signed a series of other bills that allow couples to change gendered language and names on marriage certificates. Healthcare coverage will also be extended to infertility treatment for same sex couples under the new law.